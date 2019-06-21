ORLANDO, Fla. — Some may say Central Florida has earned a reputation for being a dangerous place for people on foot.

Dangerous By Design 2019

Best Foot Forward

Repeatedly, Dangerous by Design has ranked the Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford Metro Area among the most dangerous metro areas for pedestrians in the nation.

The city of Orlando, in response, has unveiled a plan to increase pedestrian safety. The aim of Orlando’s Vision Zero Action Plan is to eliminate all traffic deaths and serious injuries by 2040 within the city.

At a public meeting Thursday night, city leaders explained Vision Zero deals with traffic crashes differently. They say it’s a more systematic approach to safety that is data-driven, and a model that’s proven successful in other cities after originating in Sweden.

"Cities like New York and San Francisco and Portland have seen double-digit reductions in fatalities and serious injuries by using this approach to reducing crashes and fatalities," said Billy Hattaway, Orlando's transportation director.

Operation Best Foot Forward is just one part of the plan. Officers focused on enforcement and education by citing drivers who didn’t yield to people in marked crosswalks.

“There’s a number of things that we are working on to try to get the word out and get people to take driving and walking and bicycling more seriously, because we have way too many deaths happening on our roads,” Hattaway said.