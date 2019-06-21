ORLANDO, Fla. — Hot, muggy conditions prevail for the official start of summer today.

There may be enough moisture for a stray shower or storm, but coverage will be very limited. Plan on a good amount of sun with feels like temperatures topping 100 degrees.

Beach-goers will find very poor surf conditions today in the nearshore waters with wave heights around 1 to 2 feet. A west to southwest wind of 5-15 knots will generate a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Boaters venturing offshore will find seas of 2 to 3 feet. There may be an isolated shower or storm, but the majority of the day will be dry.

High pressure supplying a drier airmass will keep the rain chances low again on Saturday. In turn, highs will soar into the mid-90s for most spots.

The pattern will transition on Sunday as moisture creeps back in, enough to bring back increasing chances of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Expect more heat and humidity into the start of next week, with afternoon storms a daily occurrence.

Beach and Surf Conditions

Beach and boating conditions look favorable to end our work week. Do watch for a stray storm approaching and grab the sunscreen!

In the tropics, there are no systems to monitor at this time.

Development is not expected for the next five days.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

