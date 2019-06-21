ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Apopka in May.

Two bodies were found in woods off Orange Blossom Trail on May 2.

One victim was identified as Kristina Upchurch, 34. The other is yet to be identified.

The Sheriff's Office ruled the case a homicide a day later.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-423-8477.