ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying a woman whose body was found in a wooded area in Apopka in May.

Two bodies were found in woods off Orange Blossom Trail on May 2.

One victim was identified as Kristina Upchurch, 34. The other is yet to be identified.

The Sheriff's Office ruled the case a homicide a day later.

WE NEED YOUR HELP: On 5/2, OCSO responded to a wooded area on W. OBT in Apopka. They found two female bodies, positively identifying only one. The unidentified woman was found with the pictured jewelry . If you have any info, please call @CrimelineFL at 1800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/XSV3GEKRXN — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 20, 2019

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-423-8477.