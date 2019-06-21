TAMPA, Fla. — TECO customers will be some of the first in the state to be able to participate in a new, shared solar program, allowing you to use renewable energy no matter where you live and without having to purchase your own solar panels.

The energy company built a solar plant, Lake Hancock Solar, in eastern Polk County for the Sun Select Program.

Residential or small business customers can purchase locally generated solar power to match anywhere from 25 to 100 percent of the electricity used.

If you're part of the program, you won't pay for fuel that's used at traditional plants, but you will pay to participate. If you typically use around 1,000 kilowatts in one month and you subscribe 50 percent to solar energy, you'll add about $17 a month to your bill.

"We have a pretty large percentage of our customers who are unable to put solar panels on their roof — maybe their lot is too shady, maybe they live in a condo and don't have roof access — this allows all of our customers to have access to renewable energy through subscription," TECO spokesperson Cherie Jacobs said.

TECO officials expect to launch the program sometime next week. In the meantime, customers who are interested can sign up to get alerts the moment the program is available.