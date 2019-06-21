SARASOTA, Fla. — In a unique bookshop, one woman in Sarasota is keeping the magic of reading alive. Here’s what you need to know about Brant’s Used Books before you visit:
- Brant’s Used Books is one of the oldest used book stores in the state of Florida, and it's not your average spot either.
- First opening its doors in 1956 by Glen Brants, the bookstore was originally set up inside World War II army barracks built in 1942.
- Now the shop is owned by Barbara Barone. She grew up as a little girl working in the shop, sweeping the floors and reading in the back.
- She estimates she has over 150,000 books in the shop right now, many of which are special edition and classics.
- The book store is open every day, except Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, check out their website.