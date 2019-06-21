SARASOTA, Fla. — In a unique bookshop, one woman in Sarasota is keeping the magic of reading alive. Here’s what you need to know about Brant’s Used Books before you visit:

Brant’s Used Books is one of the oldest used book stores in the state of Florida, and it's not your average spot either. First opening its doors in 1956 by Glen Brants, the bookstore was originally set up inside World War II army barracks built in 1942. Now the shop is owned by Barbara Barone. She grew up as a little girl working in the shop, sweeping the floors and reading in the back. She estimates she has over 150,000 books in the shop right now, many of which are special edition and classics. The book store is open every day, except Sundays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, check out their website​ .