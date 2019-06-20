WASHINGTON — Witnesses testifying before a key House panel say Boeing put customers’ public safety at risk when it failed to disclose to pilots how a new flight control system functioned, now at the center of two fatal Boeing 737 Max crashes.

Witnesses testified before House panel on fatal Boeing crashes

They said the company put public safety at risk

Lawmakers trying to understand why Boeing failed to tell pilots about new flight control software

RELATED STORIES: FAA Safety Inspectors Under Scrutiny After Boeing Crashes Lawmakers To Grill Aviation Officials About Boeing 737 Max



“Unfortunately as most pilots know, improvements in aviation are often written in the blood of the unfortunate victims of airplane accidents,” said Dan Carey with the Allied Pilots Association.

Pilot Chesley Sullenberger whose “Miracle on the Hudson” landing saved the lives of all 155 people on board, told lawmakers he struggled to recover the plane during a simulation of the two accidents.

“Even knowing what was going to happen, I could see how crews could have run out of time before they could have solved the problems,” he said.

Boeing has proposed computer-based training for pilots once they start flying the planes again, but Sullenberger said that’s not good enough.

“Reading about it on an iPad is not even close to sufficient. Pilots must experience it physically first hand,” Sullenberger added.

Lawmakers are still trying to understand why Boeing failed to tell pilots about the new flight control software on the plane.

“The answer from Boeing at an early meeting after Lion Air was, well, the pilots are the backup system, the pilots didn’t know it existed,” said Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon).

While some witnesses are pushing lawmakers to re-examine the Federal Aviation Administration’s certification process, Congressman Ross Spano (R-Florida), a member of the committee, said it’s too early.

"When we make knee jerk responsive actions in terms of policy, we don’t solve any problems,” Spano said.

This is the third congressional hearing into the Boeing 737 Max, but no one from Boeing has been called to testify just yet.