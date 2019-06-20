VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Many hardware stores in Volusia County are teaming up with the environmental group Be Floridian Now to help promote awareness of the county's fertilizer ban.

Fertilizers with nitrogen, phosphorous banned from June 1 to Sept 30

Nitrogen, phosphorus can drain into waterway, encourage algae growth

According to the fertilizer ordinance that’s been in place since 2014, the application of fertilizers containing nitrogen or phosphorous is prohibited from June 1 through September 30 of each year.

Jeff Gross, the owner of Ormond Ace Hardware, is displaying flyers explaining the ban in front of all his fertilizer.

“It's important that we take care of our ecosystem, especially in Florida where we are kind of at zero ground level, so we do need to be conscious of that … that is why we have gotten on board with Volusia County and trying to do our part in making sure the consumer gets the right products for what they are trying to do,” Gross said.

During the hot and rainy summer months, Nitrogen and phosphorus from fertilizers can drain into our waterway and encourage algae growth.

“Fertilizer, which contains these nutrients, is linked with these problems in our waterways, said Megan Martin, the Be Floridian Now Coordinator for Volusia County. “Recent studies show that nutrient levels are rising in our local waterbodies including the Indian River lagoon, Blue Spring, Deleon Spring, and Gemini springs."

According to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection , the St. Johns River shows algae bloom potential for 50 percent of the river and blue green algae has been detected in several spots.

“When we see an excess of algae then we start to see low oxygen environments in the water, and that can lead to fish kills and dead zones in our waterways where nothing can establish, where no life can be,” said Martin.

By teaming up with hardware store owners like Gross and spreading awareness, Martin hopes that together Volusia County can stop the algae problem from getting worse than it is.

"The more that people are aware of the impacts of nutrients pollution on our waterways, the more that people are able to take that into their own hands and their own landscape and spread the word to their neighbor," said Martin.

For more information about the fertilizer ban, Martin, with Be Florida Now and the Green Volusia Program, is hosting a lecture Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Marine Discovery Center.