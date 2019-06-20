VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A grandmother is in jail after a Volusia County deputy caught her allegedly buying drugs with her grandson in the backseat.

According to the incident report, a Volusia county deputy pulled over 43-year-old Amy Moreland after he witnessed her allegedly buying drugs but then he noticed a 2-year-old in the back seat.

The body camera video from the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, shows the deputy searching Moreland while her grandson is on the ground next to her.

The report said deputies found a plastic bag with a brown substance inside suspected to be heroin.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood told Spectrum News 13 that even though you might find this to be unthinkable, opioid addiction can drive people to do unthinkable things.

"When you talk about an epidemic I think, you know, as much as you want to hurl expletives around at the grandmother, you have to look at this and say from the bigger picture, this is what we’re confronted with as a society. And as law enforcement, that this is how bad this problem has become," said Chitwood.

Deputies reached out to the boy's mother and she picked him up and took him home.

Moreland is charged with possession of heroin and possession or use of narcotic paraphernalia.