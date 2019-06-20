BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A new Quinnipiac University poll released Thursday says Florida voters support raising the state's minimum wage 76 to 20 percent.

Quinnipiac Univ. poll finds Florida voters support raising minimum wage

Poll shows the wage hike is strong across the board

READ IT: Quinnipiac University poll on minimum wage hike

According to the poll, the wage hike is strong across the board, in every listed party, gender, education, age, and racial group.

In other questions related to raising the minimum wage, 43 percent of Florida voters support an increase to an amount less than $15 an hour.

Thirty-six percent of voters back an increase to $15 per hour.

Maleigh Carpenter just wrapped up her freshman year at the University of Florida.

She came home to Melbourne to work a summer job as a restaurant hostess. It pays just over minimum wage, which in Florida stands now at $8.46 an hour.

Carpenter believes an increase to $15 would drastically impact small businesses.

"I think that's what minimum wage jobs are for — young kids like me trying to get started, trying to get experience in the working field," Carpenter told Spectrum News. "It's kind of counterproductive. Even though I'm getting more money in my pocket, I'm going to have to spend more money on my needs."

She believes the pay level should remain where it is and slowly rise as deemed necessary.

"Once I've proven that I'm a good worker, maybe I'll go to a company that pays me a little bit more," she said.