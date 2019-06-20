OVIEDO, Fla. — A "Little Free Library" in Oviedo that allows neighbors to take a book and lend a book again has the operator at odds with her homeowners association.

Here are five things to know about the disagreement.

1. In 2018, Autumn Garick convinced the homeowners association of the Bentley Woods community to allow her to keep her free little library.

2. The HOA originally had asked her to remove it as part of their effort to preserve neighborhood property values.

3. Garick says a new HOA board now says that previous decision was invalid, and they’re ordering her to remove the library within 10 business days or face legal action.

3. An attorney for the HOA would not comment on the matter.

4. Garick says she and her husband are now trying to figure out if they afford to continue to legally fight the HOA on the matter.