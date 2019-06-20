ORLANDO, Fla. – The TV series Yellowstone, which stars Kevin Costner, has returned to the Paramount Network for its second season.

Here are five things you should know about the series:

1) Yellowstone was also the most-watched new cable series last year and ranked second across all cable TV series.

2) Oscar-Winner Kevin Costner plays the patriarch of a powerful family of ranchers on property that’s in constant conflict.

3) The series was shot in location in Utah and Montana.

"It is interesting to see people who aren't familiar with the Midwest and the Rockies and these kind of mountains," Costner said. "It's every day the words come out of their mouths that it's just so beautiful. It's nice to know places like this still exist in the country."

4) No matter how rural they get, staying current is necessary.

"Yea, you have to realize we're as engaged with what's going on in the country," he said. "When you're out in this place … that's so beautiful - the mountains, the rivers, and the history that ran through them - it just spawns a whole kind of conversation.

5) Costner's "Kevin Costner and Modern West" band made stops in the Villages and at the Strawberry Fest not so long ago.

“Listen, my band gets asked to play - we could play 200 times a year, easy," he said. "My life is just not built that way. I love music so much and every time we're in front of a crowd and they get to hear the music we make. We've got three songs in Yellowstone this season. If I could break myself into three pieces, I'd be playing music all the time."