ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Several residents are displaced from an Orange County rehab center after a fire set its roof ablaze. And crews believe it was caused by a lightning strike.

The fire happened at Spirit of Life Recovery Center on Orange Blossom Trail during severe weather.

According to Orange County Fire Rescue, they believe lightning struck the roof, setting it ablaze.

#WorkingFire

4816 N ORANGE BLOSSOM TRL, TANGERINE, FL/Building struck by lightning, active fire in the attic. View incident and monitor fire radio on @pulsepoint #BREAKING https://t.co/yj4ks9SkyE pic.twitter.com/qinHvbhvRp — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 19, 2019

Crews say the fire damaged all 20 units within the rehab facility.

Although no injuries or fatalities were reported, about 10 residents have been displaced as a result of the damage.

The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist those displaced.