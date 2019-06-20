ORLANDO, Fla. — You're like the hundreds and hundreds of other people who move here to central Florida every week. You're getting used to life here, getting your car registered, your driver’s license, the lovebugs off your car, dealing with the allergies and insuring your home.

Florida is a sitting duck for tropical storms and hurricanes, so hurricane insurance is a thing here.

According to American Insurance Point, LLC, it's included in your policy.

A big tip, check to make sure that's the case. Here's some of what it covers:

If your roof blows off

If you lose shingles

If possessions from your neighbor, like lawn chairs, damage your home, could be covered

Damage from a tornado caused by a hurricane or tropical storm

Another tip, hurricane insurance may also be called "wind insurance," so check your policy just to make sure.

"At least in central Florida, the insurance is less expensive than south Florida or than the west coast because we are central, so we are not getting the direct impact of a hurricane," said Ana Regina Myrrha, with American Insurance Point.

Another tip, and this is a big one, check your hurricane deductible before a storm hits. These tend to be higher than your regular deductible, so you'll want to set money aside to cover it just in case.

If you know of a "life hack" or a tip/trick that helps make your life in Central Florida easier and want to share it, head to www.mynews13.com/insider and let us know by filling out the form.