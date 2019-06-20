SANFORD, Fla. — A judge has dismissed an injunction filing against the mayor of Oviedo, who was accused by a neighbor of threatening to shoot her.

Judge drops injunction against Oviedo mayor

Persampiere was accused of threatening to shoot his neighbor

Bain, who filed injunction, says she still feels unsafe

Mayor Dominic Persampiere 's neighbor, Jennifer Bain, represented herself Thursday, while Persampiere had an attorney with him in the courtroom at the Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford.

Judge Jerri Collins asked questions to Bain before the defense was able to cross-examine.

The injunction filed was for stalking, and the defense was able to convince Collins that although this was an isolated incident, there has been no history of stalking toward Bain or her family.

After hearing testimony, Collins decided that this was two people who are neighbors and simply don’t like each other, and need to stay away from one another.

Jennifer Bain discusses the injunction against Oviedo Mayor Dominic Persampiere being dismissed. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/GrZK3O1ny9 — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) June 20, 2019

So the judge dismissed the injunction filing against Oviedo’s mayor.

“I’m very happy this is all over. It’s the culmination of many years of disagreement with the HOA, as you heard in the courtroom,” Persampiere said. “I’m very pleased with the outcome, and I just really want to put it behind me.”

Bain, who filed the injunction, still thinks her family isn’t safe.

“My daughter sleeps on a blow-up mattress in our bedroom,” she said. “It is kind of scary, and you wonder if he is going to go home and get his gun. No, he didn’t have a gun that night, but is he going to go get his gun and shoot us? I do keep all the doors locked.”

After Persampiere made a statement, Spectrum News 13 asked him some follow-up questions, but he would only answer one while walking away.

When it came to him running for mayor again, he said he would make an announcement soon.

We then asked whether he thought it was appropriate behavior for a mayor to act the way he was accused toward a citizen, or whether he would comment about his half-brother’s recent arrest.

The mayor smiled, kept silent, and walked away with his family.