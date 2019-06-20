ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hillsborough County may be prepping for another swing at the Tampa Bay Rays.

The stadium saga for the franchise took a big setback in January when the Rays announced they were "not close" to acting on their plans for an Ybor City stadium.

In the months that followed, there have been whispers about Hillsborough County jumping back in the stadium game and developers prepping for a revamped Tropicana Field site.

Now, a standoff may be developing between Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan and and St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman.

Hagan said Kriseman refuses to even talk about the Rays' future.

At a commission meeting Wednesday, Hagan pushed for another look at luring the Rays across the Bay, citing continued poor attendance at games even though the team is performing well - with 43 wins and a second place standing into late June.

Last year, Hillsborough officials proposed the nearly billion dollar stadium on the edge of Ybor City near the Channelside area of downtown. The Rays ultimately did not act on those plans, citing cost issues.

Still, Hagan said now it is time to restart those negotiations. However, Hagan said Kriseman won't work with him.

Kriseman's office, meanwhile, responded via Twitter that the mayor is taking a regional approach and allowing the team to explore stadium sites, including those in Tampa.

Kriseman also said the focus is on the current season and not engaging in fights with other governments.

And, according to Kriseman's office, Rays' team officials have made statements suggesting more will be known about their future plans by Labor Day.