SARASOTA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will make his way up the west coast of Florida Thursday for an announcement and a bill signing.

DeSantis to make announcement in Keys

Governor also will sign bill at Mote Marine in Sarasota

Watch the signing LIVE at 2 p.m.

The governor will start the day in the Keys to make a major announcement at the Marathon City Hall.

The governor's office has not said what the announcement is about but Marathon Key was significantly impacted by Hurricane Irma in 2017.

DeSantis also will be in Sarasota for a bill signing.

That will be at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium around 2 p.m.

Thursday marks a deadline for a governor to act on more than 30 different bills delivered to him earlier this month.