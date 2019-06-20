SARASOTA, Fla. — One of Sarasota's hidden gems is a 10-acre garden paradise crawling with all sorts of wild animals.

Here’s what you need to know about the Sarasota Jungle Gardens before you visit.

The Sarasota Jungle Gardens, in the heart of Sarasota, is located on a lush 10-acre tropical paradise, where you can see all different types of animals and plants.



Their claim to fame though is their flock of more than 20 flamingos that roam freely on the property. You can walk right up to them and feed them from your hand.



The gardens are considered one of Florida's oldest roadside attractions, first opening up to the public in 1939.



The Jungle Gardens are open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



For more information, check out their website .