CLERMONT, Fla. — A woman who says she was nearly hit by a falling tree from a golf course that hasn't been maintained in more than a year says the new owners need to take action.

Golf course pine trees falling on residents' property, woman says

Legends Country Club has new owners, working through financial issues

Code enforcement: Course will face fines if issue not resolved by Monday

The new owners of Legends Golf and Country Club in Clermont say they're working through legal and financial difficulties to get the ball rolling again.

But Lucy Trindade said a pine tree that fell on her property last Sunday almost hit her, landing within inches of her back porch.

All of the dead trees have one thing in common: They're located on Legends golf course property.

"It was amazing how beautiful this was one day, and now is like this," Trindade said.

Trindade is spending money to have the trees removed, but then there's the issue of cutting on private property. She says she tried contacting the property owner, the homeowners association and the city of Clermont.

"I call code enforcement. I send everything possible. They returned to me, saying that this is just a debris situation, this is not hazard," she said.

Spectrum News 13 contacted code enforcement, and officials said they're giving the golf course owner until Monday to fix the problem or they will face fines.

For Trindade, that day couldn't come soon enough.

"I fear for my safety, my kids, and for everybody that has this situation," she said.

Spectrum News 13 did reach out to the owners of the golf course but have not heard back.