CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Two Central Florida residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Citrus County on Wednesday.

Dennis Giannelli, 63, of Davenport and Otis Lyons, 58, of Orlando died in the crash at 3:40 p.m. Wednesday at State Road 44 and Gospel Island Road, according to a preliminary crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

John Thomas Capucille, 58, of Casselberry incurred serious injuries and was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The three were in a 2008 Ford van driven by Giannelli, who troopers say, drove into the path of a 2015 Dodge picking heading west on S.R. 44.

The pickup, driven by Daniel Paul Barbuck, 70, of Grant, Alabama, collided with the van.

Capucille was not belted in and was ejected from the van, troopers say. Giannelli and Lyons died at the scene.

Barbuck incurred minor injuries and was not transported for treatment.

No other information was released on the crash, and charges have not been filed.