BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The US House has passed a bill designed to help in the fight against red tide.

It would set aside more than $6 million to study the impact of red tide on human health.

There was a big red tide outbreak hit Florida's coastlines last year killing thousands of marine animals and forcing people away from those areas.

Most of the affected waters were in the Tampa Bay area, but there were some elevated levels of red tide in Brevard County in October.

That resulted in dead fish washing up all over Satellite Beach.

The bill to fight against it now goes to the Senate.