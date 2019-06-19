ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is directing the state agency that handles veterans' affairs to make sure the VA corrects errors. This comes in response to a Spectrum News 13 Watchdog investigation into missing equipment at VA medical centers across the state.

That investigation $4.8 million worth of missing, stolen and unaccounted for items dating back to 2014 — this is all according to VA records. Some of the missing items include laptops, cellphones, LCD monitors, stretchers, TVs — even hospital-grade eye scanners worth more than $20,000.

In a direct response to this investigation, DeSantis sent us this statement:

“I have directed the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs to reach out to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to ensure they strengthen their policies and procedures and correct any errors that have been made. Although these are federal facilities, we take seriously any issues that impact Florida’s veterans.”

We also reached out to the House Veteran Affairs Committee, and the chairman, Mark Takano, is aware of what we have uncovered. He recently responded to concerns about inventory problems at VA m medical facilities nationwide, saying in part, “I take issue with any misallocation or mismanagement of resources intended for our nation’s veterans.”

Spectrum News 13 will continue to follow developments on this issue as we await more response from the federal level.