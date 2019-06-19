PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Sprouts Farmers Market is recalling frozen cut leaf spinach following the discovery of traces of listeria.

Sprouts 16oz bags of frozen spinach recalled

Traces of listeria found during random testing

Products have 'use by' dates of December 2021

The bacteria was found during random testing. Both the regular and organic 16oz bags, manufactured by National Frozen Foods of Oregon, are being pulled from shelves.

The products were sold in 19 states, including Florida. They have 'use by' dates of December 2021.

Here are the listed products being recalled:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package

So far, no illnesses have been reported. Officials say listeria can cause high fever and severe headaches, as well as miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.

There are several 'Sprouts' locations in the Bay Area and Central Florida. Customers who have purchased the recalled products are urged to throw them away or return them for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact the company at 1 (888) 577-7688.