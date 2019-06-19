TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate trial of Gov. Ron DeSantis' suspension of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel wrapped up Wednesday after two days of testimony. It will soon be up to the 40-member chamber to vote on whether to uphold the governor's suspension or reinstate Israel.

Here's five things to know about how we got here and what happens next:

1. Why did Gov. DeSantis suspend Sheriff Israel?

Suspending the sheriff was one of the governor's first acts after taking office in January.

During his gubernatorial campaign, DeSantis had called on former Gov. Rick Scott, a fellow Republican, to remove Israel from office because of what he called the sheriff's lackluster response to the Parkland shooting. In his executive order suspending Israel, DeSantis also faults Israel's office for what he says was an unacceptable response to a 2017 shooting incident at the Ft. Lauderdale International Airport.

Israel, a Democrat, was elected Broward County Sheriff in 2012.

2. How was the Senate trial triggered?

Under the Florida Constitution, Israel is entitled to request a trial concerning the circumstances of his suspension, followed by a vote by the Senate. The extraordinary process was last triggered in 2003 by a Broward County supervisor of elections after her suspension from office by former Gov. Jeb Bush.

3. What did the trial focus on?

Israel and his attorney sparred with a lawyer for the governor over the suspended sheriff's culpability in his deputies' performance.

While Israel contended his office responded diligently to the airport and high school shootings, he said there were "a few people who should have done things differently and better." However, in his view, the training his rank-and-file deputies received was sufficient and could not have been improved upon.

4. What about Scot Peterson?

Peterson, the sheriff's deputy who served as a school resource officer at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, is being criminally prosecuted for what critics say was his delayed response to the shooting. Israel's attorney believes evidence in the Peterson prosecution will reflect "favorably" on his client's case.

The special master overseeing the Senate trial will consider admitting any evidence from the Peterson case before lawmakers return to Tallahassee in the fall.

5. When will the Senate vote?

A vote likely won't happen until the 2020 legislative session, which begins in January. The Senate Rules Committee could begin discussing the facts presented in the trial when legislative committee hearings resume in the fall.