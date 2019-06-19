SANFORD, Fla. — A 22-year-old single mother in Sanford was charged with child neglect, and her two children were removed after investigators said the family was living in filth and insects in a leaky house in the 800 block of East Fourth Street.

Sanford home called 'deplorable'

Only 1 of 3 bedrooms usable

Mom pledges to move soon

Sidney Harvey, an exotic dancer, agreed with investigators that her children shouldn’t be living there and she is working to find another place to live as soon as possible.

She told investigators she can make $400 per shift dancing at The Inner Room Cabaret in Cocoa Beach.

Harvey was arrested Saturday on one charge of child neglect. She left the John E. Polk Correctional Facility the same day after posting $5,000 bond.

One investigator said described Harvey’s house as the “absolute most deplorable living conditions I have ever witnessed” in a 14-year career in law enforcement.

“Not one room within the residence was able to be comfortably occupied due to amount of generalized garbage/clothing/dog feces strewn about,” the investigator wrote in a report. “To further complicate things, over one half of the entire roof is covered by a blue tarp, causing multiple areas of leaking and ceiling collapse throughout the residence.”

This tarp has been there since Hurricane Irma in 2017.

They live in a three-bedroom home but only one room is usable because the other two are filled with trash, an investigator wrote.

A great-grandmother who lives with the family sleeps on a sofa in a corner of the living room, according to a police report.