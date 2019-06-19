ORLANDO, Fla. — Cross walk safety is a big deal every day, but with summer vacation in full swing and more kids out during the day, it's a bigger deal now.

Operation Best Foot Forward features the Orange County Sherrif's Office, Orlando, Kissimmee, and St. Cloud Police Departments.

Law enforcement officers will be at eight crosswalks Wednesday morning to make sure drivers are yielding to people walking.

The operation was performed for the first in March at the intersection of Alafaya Trail and University Boulevard near USF.

Drivers who don't yield to pedestrians can get a $164 citation and 3 points on their license.