Fewer than 100 days to grand opening weekend, Spectrum News got an inside look of the new YMCA set to go up in Pittsford. Once open, it'll be the second-largest YMCA in the nation.

“It’s modern; it will attract a lot of families,” George Romell, YMCA of Greater Rochester president & CEO said.

One of the neat features coming together is the "exercise your mind space." Romell says it works specifically around non-physical activities. It includes music, stem activity, video production and more.

Construction continues for the new Pittsford #YMCA. With less than 100 days to its grand opening weekend I got the chance to check out the exercise your mind space, adventure center, spin stadium and aquatic center. @SPECNewsROC pic.twitter.com/uga7Hp6J0V — Breon Martin (@BreonMartin) June 19, 2019

There's also a spin amphitheater.

"It will hold approximately 100 people," Romell said. "The instructor will be on a stage and people will be looking down on that instructor."

The area will include about 90 bikes and 10 specialty pieces of equipment for those that want to be part of the spin program but prefer a different approach.

The 18,000 square foot state of the art aquatic center that will include four splashing attractions.

"One is a warm water pool with lots of fun things to do. Number two is an aqua spray ground, and an indoor aqua playground with all the bells and whistles. Number three is a six-lane lap pool and a very large whirlpool makes out the fourth tank,” Romell explained.

He says it’s the biggest aquatic tank this region of Y has ever done.

The $36.5 million project, at the corner of Jefferson Road and Clover Street, is community health and partnership driven.

“The U of R has a system wide partnership with all of our YMCA’s in Rochester," Romell said. "In this case, we will have an OBGYN Highland Center and a very large family practice. This is great partnership with the U of R.”

Romell said the massive project is on track to open this fall.