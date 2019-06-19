Keith Raniere, the former leader of a purported self-help group accused of branding women, was found guilty Wednesday by a Brooklyn jury of all charges.

#BREAKING: Keith Raniere found GUILTY of ALL charges. He will be sentenced September 25. Faces life in prison #NXIVM #NXIVMTrial — Jaclyn Cangro (@JaclynCangro) June 19, 2019

Jury deliberations began Wednesday morning in the case against Raniere, who prosecutors said operated NXIVM like a cult.

They said he formed a secret subgroup comprised of brainwashed female "slaves" who were branded with his initials and forced to have sex with him.

There were also accusations that he began having sex with one follower when she was 15 and took pornographic photos of her.

Lawyers for Raniere say that he never had any criminal intent and that his encounters with the women were consensual.

He will be sentenced on Sept. 25. He faces life in prison.

This will be updated.