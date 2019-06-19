SANFORD, Fla. – A Seminole County judge has ordered Grant Amato, the Chuluota man accused of murdering his family, to undergo an MRI.

Judge orders Grant Amato to undergo MRI exam

Amato is accused of killing his parents and brother

Amato's trial is set to begin July 15

Amato returned to court on Wednesday.

During the hearing, a judge order the exam, which will be paid for by the defense. The results of the MRI could lead to an insanity defense.

The judge also denied a motion to throw out evidence gathered by Seminole County deputies during a well-being check at Amato's home in January.

The defense team believes that deputies went into Amato's home illegally. But the judge disagreed, saying every effort was made by deputies to check on Amato's brother, Cody.

Amato briefly took the stand to discuss his online password hint of "Shinigami," which means god of death.

Amato's trial is set to begin July 15.

If convicted, he could face the death penalty.