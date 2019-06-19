TAMPA, Fla. — Boeing is looking to move forward following months of trouble, but restoring trust is not easy.

Carriers grounded the Boeing 737 Max planes earlier this year after crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people.

Now the airline Icelandair has halted all flights from Tampa International Airport because they don't have enough planes to continue service.

A Congressional hearing is also being held today where pilots will be able to tell lawmakers the issues they've seen with the planes.

One pilot said Boeing made mistakes with the design of the 737 Max and said the company didn't tell pilots about new flight-control software.

Other pilots said Boeing was more focused on protecting its product than protecting the people who use it.

In the months since the deadly crashes, Boeing said it has improved the Max software that was implicated in the crashes, but the company couldn't say when the plane may fly again.

The company also just announced at the Paris Air Show that it sold 30 of its 787 Dreamliner jets to Korean Air. The airline hadn't announced any new sales since late March.