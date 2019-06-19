LEESBURG, Fla. — A woman visiting her father on Father’s Day told police that an argument escalated into violence, and he punched her several times, investigators say.

Dad charged with battery for alleged attack on daughter

Alleged attack took place on Father's Day

Argument about visitation rights to suspect's grandson

Timmy Tyrone Parrish, 53, was charged with battery in connection to the alleged attack on his daughter at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Tecumseh Avenue.

The daughter, whose name was not released, told investigators that her father "had grabbed her by the neck, pulled her hair, and punched her in the face several times," according to a Leesburg Police report.

"The victim stated that she came to this residence to visit with her sister, who resides here, and her father, for Father's Day."

The alleged victim said her son's father and his girlfriend stopped by the residence, and the alleged victim and her father argued about visitation rights to his 13-year-old grandson.

"The victim stated that the defendant felt that the victim was disrespecting him and he walked across the street, grabbed the victim by the throat, and pulled her hair as he punched her in the face," the report alleged.

Timmy Tyrone Parrish (Lake County Jail)