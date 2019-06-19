ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Giovanni Vasquez's Elite Barber Studio is just off of State Road 436, west of Interstate 4 in Altamonte Springs.

"How many times do we have clients with appointments that have to call and say they are going to be running five to 10 minutes late, and they are just over the bridge?" Vasquez said.

He says I-4 Ultimate isn’t doing his business any favors.

"There's always clutters of cars now coming in and out of the plaza," he said.

Giovanni admits traffic was always bad near Altamonte Springs. He even moved to avoid the commute.

But why is it always so slow there?

There are plenty of interesting things left to solve in Florida, but elevation could be a factor when talking about people slowing down near Altamonte Springs.

It’s just one of the working theories that I-4 Ultimate officials have.

"It seems like we've got that rise as you're heading west towards Maitland, and traffic really starts to slow down as you're coming up that rise before coming to that crest right before Maitland Boulevard,” I-4 Ultimate spokesperson Dave Parks said.

“You have a similar thing that happens between Lake Mary and Longwood," he continued.

Florida Department of Transportation plans to level that part of I-4 near the Altamonte Springs and Maitland area.

In addition, they are reconfiguring the State Road 436 interchange, so it doesn't end up dumping a bunch of traffic on the interstate all at one time.

“That’s one of the few areas where we are completely reconstructing a brand new interchange,” Parks said.

“We are creating an interchange that will use one traffic signal that will control all of your left hand turns on State Road 436 coming to and getting from I-4 to State Road 436. We knew that was an area that had a lot of congestion and needed to come up with something new for that area,” Parks said.

Giovanni Vasquez says that between construction mixing and congestion, drivers near Altamonte Springs have to be extra careful.

“Now with the amount of traffic that you see… everybody is just trying to get where they need to go in a split second,” Vasquez said. "You have to be a defensive driver at all times."