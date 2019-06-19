BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Coast Guard is suspending the search for a fisherman who went missing off the coast of Cape Canaveral over the weekend.

Search ends for missing boater off Cape Canaveral

Russell Minor, 30, vanished Sunday morning, officials say

Officials said 30-year-old Russell Minor reportedly went overboard 300 miles east of Cape Canaveral Sunday morning.

The Coast Guard says they've searched more than 4,000 miles over a 42 hour span and were unable to find him.

"The decision to suspend a search is never easy and not one we make lightly," said Christopher Eddy, search and rescue specialist for the Coast Guard 7th District. "Coast Guard crews searched day and night but, unfortunately, were unable to locate Mr. Minor. Our hearts go out to the entire family during this difficult time."

There is a chance efforts will be relaunched if they learn of any new developments.