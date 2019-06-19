BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A registered sex offender is on the run in Brevard County after resisting arrest in Cocoa Wednesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies searching for registered sex offender Steve Blankenship

He allegedly resisted arrest, fled into densely wooded area

Deputies don't think he will harm anyone

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is on the search for Steve Blankenship. He’s a registered sex offender, and failed to register in Cocoa when he moved to the area eight months ago.

On top of that, he was arrested earlier this month on domestic violence charges.

A tip lead deputies to a Satellite Boulevard home off SR-520 in Cocoa. Blankenship was supposed to be wearing an electronic monitoring device but had reportedly cut it off.

Deputies say they tried to arrest him, but Blankenship broke free and ran off into the densely wooded area with canals.

Authorities don’t think Blankenship will harm anyone, but they do urge people not to approach him, because he is a “man on edge.”

“We would advise everybody in the community that if they were to see him, not to approach him. Call 911 or call the communication center so we can send deputies out. I don’t know that he is a particular danger to the community, however he knows he is wanted, and he knows he has resisted arrest.” Said Tod Goodyear with Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

The area where he was last seen has a lot of water and is densely wooded, which is why authorities had a difficult time locating him, even with airboats, a chopper, and bloodhounds.

Deputies say they believe by backing off, Blankenship will eventually surface. If you see him, call 911.