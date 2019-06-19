ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida's Space Coast will soon be Boeing's Space and Launch headquarters.

Boeing says Florida is "center of gravity" for its space programs

Reasons for moving include Starliner, increased satellite launches

Boeing announced Wednesday it is moving its Space and Launch division headquarters from Arlington, Virginia to Titusville, Florida, near Kennedy Space Center.

Boeing said it's making the move for several reasons, including the upcoming launches of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner commercial spacecraft, expected increases in launch activity for its satellite programs, and work on the NASA Space Launch System Rocket, which is meant for missions to the moon and beyond.

In the announcement, Boeing said, "Florida's space community will be the center of gravity for Boeing's space programs."

"The time is right for us to locate our space headquarters where so much of our space history was made over the past six decades and where so much history awaits," said Leanne Caret, president of Boeing Defense, Space and Security.

Boeing says the move will not affect its operations in California, Texas, Alabama, Colorado, and Louisiana. The company tells us that the number of positions being moved into the existing Titusville Boeing office "will be small" and limited to leadership. The moves have begun and are expected to be done by the end of the year, a Boeing spokesperson said.

The company currently employs 2,500 people across several cities in Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida said the announcement reaffirms the state's push to continue job growth.

"Florida continues to be a leader in space exploration and development, serving as the United States gateway to the stars," Rubio said in a news release. "I welcome Boeing's decision to move their Space and Launch headquarters to the Sunshine State.

"Boeing also built the top-secret X-37B , the Air Force space plane that resembles a mini shuttle thought to be used for spy missions.

The company has not said whether the move will lead to new jobs for the Space Coast.

