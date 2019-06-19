ORLANDO, Fla. – Airlines are earning more on baggage fees compared to last year, according to new data released by the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Transportation reports U.S. airlines have earned $1.3 billion in baggage fees so far in 2019, which is up from the $1.1 billion earned in the same time in 2018.



Part of the profit growth is likely from at least four airlines increasing their baggage fees from last year.



The average cost for the first checked bag on a U.S. airline is $30.



Airlines also earned another $662.1 million in reservation change fees in the first quarter, although collectively the charges are less than 5 percent of all airline revenues.



Numbers show the airline business is still one of slim margins. While airlines collectively earned $44.4 billion in the first quarter, $41.4 billion was spent on operational expenses.



