A $10 million project to make the Inner Harbor more accessible is finally complete.

The Inner Harbor was dredged, allowing bigger boats to dock in the city. It will give tourists a chance to experience new entertainment options that have popped up in that neighborhood.

@NYSCanalCorp has finished its dredging project in the #SyracuseInnerHarbor. Boats can now dock here after traveling thru #OnondagaLake 🚤🛶⚓️ @SPECNewsCNY pic.twitter.com/DTLMvtomWe — Jenna Bree Babyak (@jennababyak) June 18, 2019

The project also connects Syracuse to other parts of the state on the water.

"The fact that we can now have boats come in from all over the country to see Onondaga Lake and everything we've done, to come into the inner harbor, to enjoy our city shows that we are a community on the rise and we're revitalizing ourselves every week,” said Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon.

This completion coincides with the development of new restaurants, apartments, and other attractions.