ORLANDO, Fla. — After numerous delays and technical issues, Universal Orlando is changing the operating time for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

The new coaster, which officially opened June 13 at Universal's Islands of Adventure , will open at "midday for the next couple of weeks," Universal announced late Monday.

"We've been managing through significant weather delays and running the attraction well beyond regular park hours to accommodate our guests," Universal said in a statement. "But this is our most sophisticated, high-performance, ride system ever -- and our team needs time to take care of the ride's daily maintenance and technical support."

Park visitors are encouraged to check for daily updates about the coaster's operation.

JUST IN: After numerous delays, Universal Orlando has shared and update on Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The ride will open "at midday for the next couple of weeks" to deal with ride maintenance and technical support. See official statement below: pic.twitter.com/HDz9gtxeXW — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 18, 2019

Since its opening, Hagrid's has faced delays caused by technical issues as well as weather. There have been days when the attraction didn't open with the park.

Fans have flocked to Islands of Adventure for a chance to experience the coaster, with some waiting several hours.

Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure takes riders on a high-speed journey through the Forbidden Forest.