ORLANDO, Fla. — After numerous delays and technical issues, Universal Orlando is changing the operating time for Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.
- Hagrid coaster will now open at midday, says Universal
- Park visitors encouraged to check updates about ride's operation
- RELATED STORIES:
The new coaster, which officially opened June 13 at Universal's Islands of Adventure, will open at "midday for the next couple of weeks," Universal announced late Monday.
"We've been managing through significant weather delays and running the attraction well beyond regular park hours to accommodate our guests," Universal said in a statement. "But this is our most sophisticated, high-performance, ride system ever -- and our team needs time to take care of the ride's daily maintenance and technical support."
Park visitors are encouraged to check for daily updates about the coaster's operation.
Since its opening, Hagrid's has faced delays caused by technical issues as well as weather. There have been days when the attraction didn't open with the park.
Fans have flocked to Islands of Adventure for a chance to experience the coaster, with some waiting several hours.
Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure takes riders on a high-speed journey through the Forbidden Forest.
Attractions Insider is your all-in-one source for everything Florida theme parks.
Get news, deals, specials, photo galleries, video and more on our Attractions Insider page. Also sign up for attractions text alerts and subscribe to our email newsletter, Theme Park Roundup, to get up-to-the-minute attractions news delivered to your inbox or mobile device.