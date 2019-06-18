FLORIDA — Less than 24 hours before kicking off his bid for re-election in 2020, President Donald Trump said U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement would soon begin deporting millions of undocumented immigrants.

The announcement, made on Twitter, served to underscore what the president has pushed as his signature issue since he announced his first presidential run four years ago: the necessity, he says, for the U.S. to adopt a hardline stance on illegal immigration.

Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in. Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2019

The president and the White House did not immediately offer additional details.

Florida's migrant communities say this just adds to the ongoing tension over immigration.

“I think there’s always a level of anxiety just because of the insecure nature of the work," said Kathy Dain, executive director of Beth-El Farmworkers’ Ministry. I mean, you’re so dependent upon the elements, and this just adds another layer of insecurity.”

Longtime Wimauma-area resident Emma Donofry saw the tweet this morning.

“It’s a way of instilling fear — and it works,” she said.

She said she feels that fear among her neighbors.

“I’ve seen some of that in the members of our church — they go to work and come straight home,” Donofry said.

"The border crisis doesn't start and stop at the border, which is why ICE will continue to conduct interior enforcement without exemption for those who are in violation of federal immigration law," ICE said in a written statement put out Tuesday. "This includes routine targeted enforcement operations, criminals, individuals subject to removal orders, and worksite enforcement. This is about addressing the border crisis by upholding the rule of law and maintaining the integrity of the immigration system, as created by Congress."

What exactly will ICE do differently?

Just how the president's crackdown will take place is uncertain.

ICE officials from the Tampa Bay area said there have not been any changes in operations yet.

Local law enforcement we spoke to say any agreement they have with ICE is simply to honor immigration detainer requests.

Last year, ICE removed more than 250,000 undocumented migrants nationwide.

ICE officials maintain they have the resources to continue operating at that pace, as evidenced by previous years of enforcement .

For example, the Obama administration saw an increase in deportations; during that administration's first term, ICE removed an average of almost 400,000 illegal immigrants per year.

In comparison, the Trump administration's ICE efforts are averaging just under 250,000 per year.

A senior White House official said Tuesday that more than a million undocumented immigrants have been issued final deportation orders but are still awaiting removal.