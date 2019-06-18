APOPKA, Fla. — A 25-year-old Apopka man with face tattoos is accused of sexually attacking a girl and inking her without first getting permission from her parents.

A tattoo that symbolizes loyalty is on her right side. One near her belly button is an unfinished elephant. Roses are on her right hip. More roses are on the back of her upper thigh.

The girl lives in his neighborhood, Robert Edward Dre Ethridge is her father’s friend, and the girl played with Ethridge, reports say.

The girl would sometimes stay with Ethridge’s family, because her stepfather had drug problems and her mom wasn’t around for extended periods of time, according to reports.

She said she and Ethridge initially had a “brother and sister” relationship. However, Ethridge at one point sexually attacked her, she told police. He denied that in an interview with an investigator.

However, she described a tattoo Ethridge gave himself on his penis of a smiley face.

“I then asked if it was common knowledge if anyone else would know about it and he said, ‘no,’” an investigator wrote.

“The victim stated she told the Defendant before and during the act that she did not want to have sex with the Defendant but he did not stop. The victim was trying to leave the room, and the Defendant grabbed her by the neck,” a report said. “The Defendant then pushed her down onto the bed in his bedroom.”

The girl also said he wouldn’t let her leave the house when her mother came to pick her up to take her to school, reports allege.

The girl said he hacked her social media accounts, took naked photos of her, and circulated those images among her friends at school.

Ethridge was charged in January with sexual battery on a person under 18, lewd or lascivious battery, false imprisonment and tattooing a minor without parental or guardian consent, an Orange County Sheriff’s Office affidavit says.

Ethridge recently bonded out of the Orange County Jail on those charges.

Apopka Police arrested Ethridge on Friday on charges of aggravated assault without intent to kill, resisting an officer with violence, and firing a weapon in public or on residential property.

Apopka recommended no bond for Ethridge because he allegedly violated the terms of his release in the previous case involving the girl. Those terms include having no contact with children and staying away from firearms.

Police said Ethridge got upset with another man who lives with his stepfather and mother at a house on South Christiana Avenue on Friday. Ethridge allegedly fired a handgun in anger because he thought the other man was in his room. No one was hit. The gun was found under Ethridge’s bed wrapped in a shirt. Two children, ages 2 and 6, were in the house at the time.

The other man told police he didn’t see Ethridge fire the gun that day but has seen him fire guns at the house in the past. A police officer said he saw Ethridge firing a gun before running into the residence.

When Ethridge was arrested, he struggled with a police officer, leaving cuts and scratches, a report said. The officer also blocked an attempt by Ethridge to knee the officer. He was arrested Friday and appeared before a judge the next day.

Orange-Osceola Circuit Court Judge Elaine A. Barbour revoked his bonds on Saturday on the four charges involving the girl. He remains at the Orange County Jail.