FLORIDA — As President Trump kicks off his 2020 re-election campaign in Central Florida, both his party and the opposition are mobilizing for an aggressive and expensive fight in the Sunshine State.

The president is launching his campaign that never really ended in the place that could make or break his hopes for a second term.

However, the battle to win Florida has been brewing since the President was sworn into office.

“This is personal for him. He likes the state, he spends a lot of time there,” said Cassie Smedile, a Deputy Communications Director with Republican National Committee.

Prior to June 18, with an eye on re-election during his entire first term, the President traveled the country, holding nearly 80 rallies.

Each time, those who wanted to attend had to R.S.V.P. online, handing over critical information like cell phone numbers and email addresses to both the President's campaign and the Republican National Committee.

“If you go to a rally, you wait in line for 24 hours to see the president at a rally, we want to talk to you after that rally, we want to keep you engaged,” Smedile explained.

"Now we have the ability to shoot them a text message or an email to say 'hey, we hope you had a great time at the rally, we hope you’ll come on out to the county party next week and learn how you can volunteer,'” she added.

"We're not waiting for the primary"

Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to make up lost ground.

Although Democrats have struggled in recent cycles in Florida, they point to their success in electing the current Commissioner of Agriculture, Nikki Fried, and their success in flipping two U.S. House seats in South Florida, as encouraging signs.

“We’ve learned the lessons of past cycles, we’re starting early, we’re investing seriously and we’re building the infrastructure to hold Donald Trump accountable,” said David Bergstein, the director of Battleground State Communications for the Democratic National Committee.

The party already has 90 field organizers on the ground and is investing millions of dollars to register voters ahead of 2020.

“We’re not waiting for the primary. Our Democratic candidates are obviously focusing on what they need to do and we’re focusing on the general election,” Bergstein said.

In a state where elections are decided by razor thin margins, Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida), who was unable to win the state during the primary elections in his own presidential bid, knows nothing is guaranteed.

"I think the president is going to win Florida and he's always does better in Florida, even in the polling, than he does nationally,” Rubio said.

“We don't take anything for granted. It's a tough state, a competitive state,” he added.

This week, the Trump campaign is hosting a national week of training for volunteers, while Democratic organizers are kicking off a voter registration drive.

This is only just the beginning, with 273 days to go until Florida’s primary and 504 until the general.