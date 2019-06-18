Leesburg woman almost run over by her own car

LEESBURG, Fla. -- A Leesburg woman is OK after she was nearly run over by her own car at a convenience store.

The incident took place at a store near the intersection of County Road 73 and Orange Blossom Trail.

Surveillance video shows the woman pulling up to the store and getting out to open the back hatch.

That's when things went terribly wrong.

The woman tried to stop the car from going backwards and that's when she fell underneath. A police officer, identified as Alex Nell, was nearby and came to her rescue.

"Fortunately, he was able to stop the car, and according to the report, the tire was getting ready to run over her head," said Capt. Joe Iozzi, with the Leesburg Police Department. "Fortunately he was able to stop her car before that occurred, likely saving her life."

Bystanders then reportedly ran to help while the officer continued to hold the car back.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with cuts to her head and neck.

Leesburg Police are crediting Nell with saving the woman's life. ​