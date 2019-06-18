LEESBURG, Fla. — How would you like to come home from vacation, only to find out that a stranger had moved in while you were away?

Leesburg Police say that's exactly what happened when a man reported an intruder living in his home when he returned from a trip out of town.

Jill Duell, 22, allegedly broke into the man's apartment and made herself at home, even going so far as to re-arrange furniture, and tossing all the man's clothing into a pile on the floor.

When the man approached his unwanted guest, she grabbed a pair of pliers and tried to strike him.

Capt. Joe Iozzi of Leesburg Police Department said, “As he approached her, she held the pliers over her head in a striking motion. It's apparent the victim was able to hold her back pretty easily.”

When the police finally arrived, the woman apparently ran out of the apartment with no shirt on and was then apprehended.

The suspect now faces several charges, including burglary and resisting arrest.​