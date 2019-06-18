MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Lake County Commissioners are concerned about homelessness, and now it's become one of the county’s top priorities.

Lake County to hold workshop on homelessness

Leaders will hear from advocates, create plan of action

Next week a workshop is being held to tackle the issue.

According to advocates, the face of homelessness has changed over the years and that it's now working families that struggle to keep a roof over their heads.

“The perception is that is someone standing on the side of the road with a sign, but that's not accurate. Homelessness in Lake County are working individuals. They're people in our community. We may work beside them, they may serve us food, they may hold an elevator door for us,” said Stephanie Harris, Executive Director at New Beginnings.

To help solve the problem, a homeless workshop has been organized by Lake County commissioners. Its purpose is to listen to homeless advocates and develop a plan of action.

Lake County reportedly has no emergency shelters for the homeless but is working on affordable housing.

“It's identifying the cost of building a place in the county right now, that's not that affordable. So we need the county commissioners to help make it more affordable to help make more building options,” Harris said.

The workshop will take place on June 25 and begin at 1 p.m.​