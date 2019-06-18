COCOA BEACH, Fla. — To build or not to build — that’s what residents are on the fence about in Cocoa Beach in regards to a new developers' proposal to build a new condominium.

With a small notice a few feet south of the First United Methodist Church of Cocoa Beach, which owns that parcel of land, residents will have the chance to weigh in on a proposed four-story riverfront condominium with about 30 units along with a pool and restaurant.

The co-developer says they chose Cocoa Beach because of the revitalized Space industry, all the new port expansions and available waterfront property. Mirpuri Investments submitted their letter of proposal in May.

Eleven-year Cocoa Beach Resident Mac Mayclin says he's not opposed to new developments but hopes it's within reason to keep the quaint city.

“I understand the need for revenue and every unit is more property taxes, but there comes a point to the quality of life being more important,” Mayclin said.

According to the city's comprehension plan through 2025, there are approximately 74 acres of vacant land in Cocoa Beach, with about 2.8 percent left undeveloped — and Mayclin likes it that way.

“It's one of the last small little beach towns not only in Florida but in the country,” Mayclin said.

Spectrum News 13 spoke with one of the co-developers Ray Coudriet and he says they are not planning on overdeveloping, they are sticking to the city's codes by keeping the building at the required height.

He says that even with the condominium, it will not go above the cities guidelines of 19,000 cars a day; right now the city is at 10,000 a day on that stretch of AIA.

“The church had the land on the market for a while and we have a good partnership with them. The land is under contract and we feel confident that we will go ahead and close,” Coudriet said.

Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall, there is a public hearing on the proposed property request by the board of adjournment.