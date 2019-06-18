INDIALANTIC, Fla. — At Scott's on Fifth in Indialantic, we're learning how to make the restaurant's shrimp wonton dish.

Chef Scott shares the recipe for shrimp wontons. To make it, you'll need:

Wonton wrappers — cut diagonally

Pam spray a tray and place wontons on tray and bake at 350 until crisp

In mixing bowl, add:

1 cup mayo (Chef Scott likes Hellmans)

2 tsp sugar

2 tsp rice wine vinegar

3 Tbsp chili garlic sauce

Whisk until combined and chill

Shrimp — sweet baby shrimp or what size you can find

Poach shrimp and chill or buy pre-cooked

Place sauce on wonton

Place shrimp on sauce

Garnish with shredded carrot

Sliced green scallion

Diced red pepper

Sprinkle paprika