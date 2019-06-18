INDIALANTIC, Fla. — At Scott's on Fifth in Indialantic, we're learning how to make the restaurant's shrimp wonton dish.
Chef Scott shares the recipe for shrimp wontons. To make it, you'll need:
Wonton wrappers — cut diagonally
Pam spray a tray and place wontons on tray and bake at 350 until crisp
In mixing bowl, add:
- 1 cup mayo (Chef Scott likes Hellmans)
- 2 tsp sugar
- 2 tsp rice wine vinegar
- 3 Tbsp chili garlic sauce
Whisk until combined and chill
Shrimp — sweet baby shrimp or what size you can find
Poach shrimp and chill or buy pre-cooked
Place sauce on wonton
Place shrimp on sauce
Garnish with shredded carrot
Sliced green scallion
Diced red pepper
Sprinkle paprika