ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four adults have been hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a residence in east Orange County on Tuesday morning.
- Orange County Fire Rescue revived a family dog
- Agency stressed the dangers of carbon monoxide in a tweet
Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a house on Stonebriar Way, east of the University of Central Florida.
During the 911 call, OCFR stated that the residents were heard coughing in the background and one person was said to be unconscious at the time of the call.
When OCFR arrived, it tweeted out that the four adults were taken to AdventHealth and that its crews were able to revive the family dog.
Update Stonebriar: Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, source remains unconfirmed at this time. Hazmat still on scene. Crews able to revive family dog and en route to emergency vet.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 18, 2019
The agency is gathering information and said it would release more details soon.
Carbon Monoxide is dangerous. It is odorless/colorless gas often undetected until patients show symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, loss of consciousness. It can be particularly dangerous for individuals sleeping, as exposure can go on for prolonged period. PIOCP— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 18, 2019