ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Four adults have been hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at a residence in east Orange County on Tuesday morning.

Orange County Fire Rescue revived a family dog

Agency stressed the dangers of carbon monoxide in a tweet

Orange County Fire Rescue responded to a house on Stonebriar Way, east of the University of Central Florida.

During the 911 call, OCFR stated that the residents were heard coughing in the background and one person was said to be unconscious at the time of the call.

When OCFR arrived, it tweeted out that the four adults were taken to AdventHealth and that its crews were able to revive the family dog.

Update Stonebriar: Suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, source remains unconfirmed at this time. Hazmat still on scene. Crews able to revive family dog and en route to emergency vet. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 18, 2019

The agency is gathering information and said it would release more details soon.