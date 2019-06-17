PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies say a woman was driving drunk at more than double the legal limit with three kids inside her car.

27-year-old Ashley Valle faces charges

Incident happened Sunday in Belleair Bluffs

Valle is accused of biting deputy

According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Ashley Valle bit a deputy on the arm as she was being taken into custody.

She faced a judge Monday on charges including battery of a law enforcement officer, leaving the scene of a crash, and child neglect.

Valle is accused of driving drunk Sunday on West Bay Drive in the Belleair Bluffs area.

Deputies say a witness saw Valle hit a center median barrier without stopping.

Valle tried to run away while being arrested but was too unsteady on her feet, according to the arrest report.

She bit the deputy on the right arm, drawing blood, authorities said.

In court, Valle told the judge she recently moved to Florida and lives in Orlando.

Deputies say Valle was driving her boyfriend's car at the time.

It was unclear if that boyfriend has custody of the children or if the state does.

Valle is being held at the Pinellas County Jail on a $10,000 bond.