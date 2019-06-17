NATIONWIDE — The makers of Ragu pasta sauces have issued a recall on a specific set of products, saying they may contain pieces of plastic.

Recall affects jars of Chunky Tomato, Garlic, and Onion

No reports of injuries so far

Products should be discarded or returned to place of purchase

Manufacturers Mizkan America, based in Illinois, said the sauces were distributed nationally.

The affected products are:

45-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce chunky tomato, garlic & onion, with a June 6, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce old world style traditional, with a June 4, 2020, best-by date

66-ounce old world style meat, with a June 5, 2020, best-by date

No injuries have been reported due to the extraneous material, according to Mizkan.

In their own statement about the recall, Publix said the products should be discarded or returned to their place of purchase for a refund.

Customers can also contact Mizkan America for a replacement coupon and to have any sauces picked up for further examination.