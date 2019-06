NATIONAL – Pillsbury is recalling more than 4,600 cases of its “Best Bread Flour” over E. coli concerns.

The company says so far they’ve not seen any reports of anyone getting sick, and the recall is out of an “abundance of caution.”

The recall impacts ten states including Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The following items are impacted: