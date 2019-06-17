PALM BAY, Fla. — More than 200 wild peacocks are a mainstay in one Palm Bay neighborhood. Now, an upset neighbor is crying foul over the fowl.

Hundreds of wild peacocks run amuck in the Pinehill Acres community of Palm Bay.

Some neighbors near Fallon Boulevard report often being stirred awake by their calls.

Most neighbors though, are used to the peacocks.

But according to a local wildlife trapper, he was hired to trap them by a new neighbor unaware the birds also called this area home.

It could be an uphill battle to trap and relocate the peacocks.

Estimates are there are more than 200 of the multicolored, boisterous birds spread across the neighborhood.

Paul Rossman didn't find out about them until he moved in and began to renovate his home two years ago.

"They didn't seem to be afraid of us. They aren't afraid of our dogs," Rossman said. "They aren't leaving, neither are we. We are just going to cohabitate."

Peacocks are known to rip patio screens, scratch cars, and leave their waste behind.​